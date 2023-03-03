With questions swirling about his size, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young tried to temper concerns about his frame during his media availability at the NFL Combine on Friday.

Young won't be measured until Saturday but is expected to weigh around the 200-pound mark. However, questions arose regarding the validity of him being 6-feet tall.

"I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said. "I know who I am. I know what I can do. I think it’s fair. Everyone can speculate and ask whatever questions are necessary, but I’m gonna continue to control what I can control. I’m gonna keep working my hardest to put myself in a good position. And I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do. I’m just excited to get to that next level."

Despite his size, Young was able to write himself into the Alabama record books. He finished second in career passing yards with 8,356 and touchdowns with 80. In 2021, he recorded the best single-season marks by a quarterback which propelled him to become Alabama's fourth Heisman Trophy winner.

While NFL scouts were eager to watch Young participate in drills this week, he's only conducting interviews with teams while in Indianapolis. On Friday, Young shared what he talks about with NFL teams.

"I just speak my truth," Young said. "I make sure I explain how I play the game, how I see the game, my process, how I’m able to get through things. Obviously, there’s stuff with film and on the board. It’s just talking ball, Xs and Os. Coaches, I feel like, have asked about how I’ve gotten through plays and through plays and all that.

"I’ve been around so many great football minds in these meetings, and being able to talk about myself and being to pick their brains and see how they run their offense, be able to learn from that, I think there’s been a lot of back and forth and I’m super grateful for it."

This story will be updated