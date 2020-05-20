We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the inside linebackers.

Mike LB

Dylan Moses, R-Jr

Shane Lee, So

Jaylen Moody, Jr

Will LB

Christian Harris, So

Joshua McMillon, R-Sr

Ale Kaho, Jr

Demouy Kennedy, Fr

Jackson Bratton, Fr

Outlook: Alabama comes back loaded at inside linebacker as Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon return from season-ending injuries they suffered last fall camp. While the Crimson Tide struggled through growing pains with first-year starters Shane Lee and Christian Harris last year, the sophomore duo showed plenty of promise and should be improved.

Juniors Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody have both starred on special teams, while freshmen Demouy Kennedy and Jackson Bratton will add two new talents to the mix.

While Dylan Moses is a shoo-in to occupy the Mike linebacker spot, Alabama can go several ways when it comes to filling the Will role. Regardless of how things pan out, this should easily be the Crimson Tide’s deepest unit on defense.