We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the wide receiver position.

WR-Z

John Metchie III, So

Xavier Williams, R-So

Traeshon Holden, Fr

Javon Baker, Fr.

WR-X

DeVonta Smith, Sr

Tyrell Shavers, R-Jr

Thaiu Jones-Bell, Fr

Slot

Jaylen Waddle, Jr

Slade Bolden, R-So

Chadarius Townsend, R-Jr

Outlook: Alabama produced the top two wideouts taken in this year’s NFL draft but should still have one of the nation’s top receiving corps this season. While Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy are gone, the Crimson Tide could have two more future first-rounders in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. The question is, who will be the third starter at the position?

Outside of Smith and Waddle, Alabama’s returning receivers have a combined seven career receptions for a total of 77 yards. Sophomore John Metchie III is perhaps the brightest prospect of the bunch and earned MVP honors in last year’s A-Day game. Versatile redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden was used both as a receiver and as the wildcat quarterback last season and could serve as an elusive playmaker in open space. Meanwhile, Tyrell Shavers’ 6-foot-6 frame makes him an enticing option near the end zone.



Alabama also returns sophomore Xavier Williams, and redshirt junior Chadarius Townsend, two talented players who have found themselves buried on the depth chart.

Six-foot-3 freshman Traeshon Holden has already developed a good relationship with Bryce Young and will room with the freshman quarterback this season. Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell both joined the team this winter, while the Crimson Tide will also bring in four-star Javon Baker into the fold.