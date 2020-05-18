We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the defensive line.

DE

Christian Barmore, R-So

Byron Young, So

Braylen Ingraham, R-Fr

DT

D.J. Dale, So

Phidarian Mathis, R-Jr

Stephon Wynn Jr., R-So.

Ishmael Sopsher, R-Fr

Timothy Smith, Fr

Jah-Marien Latham, Fr

Jamil Burroughs, Fr

DE

LaBryan Ray, R-Jr

Justin Eboigbe, So

Outlook: Outlook: After playing the majority of the last season with two freshman starters, Alabama’s defensive line brings back more experience this year. Redshirt junior LaBryan Ray returns from a season-ending foot injury and will replace departing starter Raekwon Davis as the leader of the unit. Meanwhile, sophomore D.J. Dale should be back after a knee injury kept him out of the final three games. Sophomores Christian Barmore, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe all earned starts last season and should compete for the final opening on Alabama’s three-man front.

The Crimson Tide will also have experienced depth in redshirt junior Phidarian Mathis and redshirt sophomore Stephon Wynn Jr. who can both play at either tackle or end. Alabama brings back redshirt freshman Ishmael Sopsher and adds three freshmen in Timothy Smith, Jah-Marien Latham and Jamil Burroughs.