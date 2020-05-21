We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the cornerbacks.

CB

Josh Jobe, Jr

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-So

Marcus Banks, R-Fr

CB

Ronald Williams, Jr

Brandon Turnage, R-Fr

Jahquez Robinson, Fr

Star

Patrick Surtain II, Jr

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-So

Ronald Williams Jr., Jr

Outlook: Alabama’s cornerback unit was hit hard by the departure of Trevon Diggs and Shyheim Carter. However, the return of Patrick Surtain II should help offset some of the early struggles. The Crimson Tide will need to determine where to play the former five-star recruit, but wherever he lines up, he should serve as the leader in what will be an inexperienced secondary this season.

Junior Josh Jobe started two games last season, including the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, and is expected to lock up one of the two starting spots at corner. Alabama also brought in JUCO transfer Ronald Williams Jr. who figures to factor into the defense immediately. The Tide also has a few budding prospects in redshirt sophomore Jalyn Armour-Davis as well as redshirt freshmen Brandon Turnage and Marcus Banks. Freshman Jahquez Robinson also joined the team in December and got to participate in a few practices during bowl prep.