We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the tight end position.

TE

Carl Tucker, redshirt senior

Major Tennison, redshirt junior

Cameron Latu, redshirt sophomore

Giles Amos, redshirt senior*

Michael Parker, redshirt sophomore

TE-H

Miller Forristall, redshirt senior

Jahleel Billingsley, sophomore

Caden Clark, freshman

*Currently listed in NCAA transfer portal

Outlook: Alabama returns both of its starters in Miller Forristall and Major Tennison and will bring in another potential first-teamer in North Carolina graduate transfer Carl Tucker. A quartet of underclassmen in Jahleel Billingsley, Cameron Latu, Michael Parker and incoming freshman Caden Clark should add depth to the unit as well. Former walk-on Giles Amos put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in March but has yet to move on from the Crimson Tide and is still listed on the team’s online roster.

Despite the lack of departures, tight end is still viewed as one of Alabama’s weaker units heading into the season. Forristall served as the Tide’s top pass-catcher at the position last year, reeling in 15 receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Outside of that, Alabama’s tight ends combined for six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.