We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the running back position.

Najee Harris, senior

Trey Sanders, redshirt freshman

Brian Robinson Jr., senior

Keilan Robinson, sophomore

Jase McClellan, freshman

Roydell Williams, freshman

Kyle Edwards, freshman

Outlook: Harris carried the ball 209 times last season, the most attempts for an Alabama back since Derrick Henry’s whopping 395 in 2015. The increased amount of touches was partly due to Alabama’s drop in depth at the position after losing Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs to the NFL. That shouldn't be an issue this season as the Tide features seven backs rated as four-stars or higher. Najee Harris will retain his role as Alabama's lead back, but he could see his workload reduced a bit.

Trey Sanders, the other five-star back on Alabama’s roster, missed all of last season with a broken foot. The 6-foot, 214-pound back is quicker on his feet than Harris and should offer a nice change of pace. Brian Robinson Jr. is perhaps the toughest runner of the bunch and could be a useful option on short-yardage plays. Meanwhile, Keilan Robinson’s speed and quickness make him a big-play threat.



Alabama also brings in a trio of four-star freshmen in Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards. All three backs have the talent to play right away, but will likely have to wait their turn for carries at the next level.