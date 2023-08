Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage was a bit of a mixed bag as the Crimson Tide had a few big moments on both sides of the ball while still continuing to suffer from drops as well as inconsistencies on the left side of the offensive line.

While Saturday’s workout in Bryant-Denny Stadium was closed to the public, TideIllustrated was able to gather a few nuggets from the select few in attendance. Here are a few things we learned from the afternoon.