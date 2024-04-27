With the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the number of Alabama draft selections reached the double-digit mark. The New York Jets made former Crimson Tide safety Jaylen Key the No. 275 overall selection in the draft, earning Key the iconic title of "Mr. Irrlevant."

Key is the second Alabama player to earn the prestigious "Mr. Irrlevant" honor. Former Alabama cornerback Ramzee Robinson was also the final pick of the draft in 2007. Key will get a trip to Orange Beach, California where he will participate in Irrelevant Week, which was created in honor of the final pick and has donated more than $1 million to charities over the past four decades, according to the event's website

As part of Irrelevant Week, Key and guests will take a trip to Disneyland, visit the participating charity, be recognized at either a Los Angeles Dodgers or Angels game and more.