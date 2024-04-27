New York Jets select Jaylen Key with final pick of NFL Draft
With the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the number of Alabama draft selections reached the double-digit mark. The New York Jets made former Crimson Tide safety Jaylen Key the No. 275 overall selection in the draft, earning Key the iconic title of "Mr. Irrlevant."
Key is the second Alabama player to earn the prestigious "Mr. Irrlevant" honor. Former Alabama cornerback Ramzee Robinson was also the final pick of the draft in 2007. Key will get a trip to Orange Beach, California where he will participate in Irrelevant Week, which was created in honor of the final pick and has donated more than $1 million to charities over the past four decades, according to the event's website
As part of Irrelevant Week, Key and guests will take a trip to Disneyland, visit the participating charity, be recognized at either a Los Angeles Dodgers or Angels game and more.
Key is the 10th selection from the 2023 Crimson Tide squad, joining J.C. Latham (No. 7 overall, Tennessee Titans), Dallas Turner (No. 17 overall, Minnesota Vikings), Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall, Detroit Lions), Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 41 overall, New Orleans Saints), Chris Braswell (No. 57 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jermaine Burton (No. 80 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and Justin Eboigbe (No. 105 overall, Los Angeles Chargers), Jase McClellan (No. 188 overall, Atlanta Falcons) and Will Reichard (No. 203 overall, Minnesota Vikings). Alabama's 10 draftees tied with Washington and Florida State for the third most players taken from one program in this year's draft.
In his fifth season of college football, Key racked up 60 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, one pass deflection and an interception for the Crimson Tide. Before his time in Tuscaloosa, Key played for seasons at UAB.
While he wasn’t often mocked to be selected in the 20245 draft, Key’s physical traits, NFL-ready frame and a full season of experience as a starter in the SEC will benefit him at the next level. He will hope to have a similar start to his career to the 2022 and now most notable "Mr. Irrelevent" selection, quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.