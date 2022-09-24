News More News
New Alabama WR commit Jalen Hale shines, Longview defeats Lancaster

Brandon Howard • TideIllustrated
On Wednesday, Longview (Texas) WR Jalen Hale shook up some recruiting boards with his commitment to the Crimson Tide, choosing them over Texas and Texas A&M among others.

Fast forward to Friday night, when Hale showed up in a major way to help keep his Longview Lobos (5-0) after a 21-13 victory over Lancaster.

Hale played well in a game where he had limited targets (three targets, two catches and one touchdown) as the game was impacted by his presence alone.

Hale seemed to enjoy himself more than ever last night as he described the process and his feeling about finally being done with the process.

OTHER ALABAMA TARGETS IN ACTION

Gipson missed last night's matchup due to an ankle that he aggravated in the previous week.

However, Gibson made a note about his relationship with Hale and the current status of Alabama for him.

"I'm a huge fan of Alabama, and their history of developing talent. That's why Jalen (Hale) going there meant so much. It seemed like he was trending one way, and to see him choose the Tide caught my attention." Gipson said.

Lacy saw limited minutes tonight after a high ankle sprain two weeks ago against Denton Guyer. He was held under 30 yards rushing total on the night, despite a few strong runs.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

It isn't everyday that you'd consider a Top 50 player in the state of Texas as the player to watch or underrated player of the game, but that description fits Tatum well after seeing him live.

Tatum had two rushing touchdowns on the night, and simply carried the load at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Tatum has yet to receive an offer from the Tide, but with more performances like the one last night, his list could grow from 20+ to 30+ overnight.

