On Wednesday, Longview (Texas) WR Jalen Hale shook up some recruiting boards with his commitment to the Crimson Tide, choosing them over Texas and Texas A&M among others. Fast forward to Friday night, when Hale showed up in a major way to help keep his Longview Lobos (5-0) after a 21-13 victory over Lancaster. Hale played well in a game where he had limited targets (three targets, two catches and one touchdown) as the game was impacted by his presence alone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb25ndmlldyBXUiBKYWxlbiBIYWxlICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phbGVuSGFsZTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEphbGVuSGFsZTg8L2E+KSB0aWVzIHRoaW5ncyB1cCBvbiB0aGlzIFREIGNh dGNoICZhbXA7IHJ1biBmcm9tIEpvcmRhbiBBbGxlbiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3JkYW5BMjAyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASm9yZGFuQTIwMjM8L2E+KS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JvbGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9sbFRpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90eGhzZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN0eGhzZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ERFZ2bDJVRkUxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRERWdmwyVUZFMTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGFiYW1hIENyaW1zb24gVGlkZSBTcG9ydHMgfCBU aWRlSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQuY29tIChAVGlkZUlsbHVzdHJhdGVkKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpZGVJbGx1c3RyYXRlZC9zdGF0dXMv MTU3MzQ4MDExNDYyMDM0MjI3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hale seemed to enjoy himself more than ever last night as he described the process and his feeling about finally being done with the process.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgQWxhYmFtYSBjb21taXQgSmFsZW4gSGFsZSAoPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWxlbkhhbGU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKYWxlbkhhbGU4PC9hPikgcG9zdC1nYW1lIHJlYWN0aW9uIGZv bGxvd2luZyBhIDIxLTEzIExvbmd2aWV3IHdpbiBvdmVyIExhbmNhc3Rlci4g PGJyPjxicj5Mb25ndmlldyBpbXByb3ZlcyB0byA1LTAgYXMgSGFsZSBkaXNj dXNzZXMgaGlzIEJhbWEgY29tbWl0bWVudC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JvbGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9sbFRpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90eGhzZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN0eGhzZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83Q2lkVm5YSXhGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN0NpZFZuWEl4 RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGFiYW1hIENyaW1zb24gVGlkZSBTcG9ydHMg fCBUaWRlSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQuY29tIChAVGlkZUlsbHVzdHJhdGVkKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpZGVJbGx1c3RyYXRlZC9zdGF0 dXMvMTU3MzUxNDk1Mzk1NjQ5OTQ3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

OTHER ALABAMA TARGETS IN ACTION

Gipson missed last night's matchup due to an ankle that he aggravated in the previous week. However, Gibson made a note about his relationship with Hale and the current status of Alabama for him. "I'm a huge fan of Alabama, and their history of developing talent. That's why Jalen (Hale) going there meant so much. It seemed like he was trending one way, and to see him choose the Tide caught my attention." Gipson said.

Lacy saw limited minutes tonight after a high ankle sprain two weeks ago against Denton Guyer. He was held under 30 yards rushing total on the night, despite a few strong runs.

CLOSING THOUGHTS