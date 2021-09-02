New punter James Burnip bringing Aussie style to Alabama

Until a few months ago, the only thing tying Tuscaloosa to Australia was the Outback Steakhouse down Highway 69. That changed when the Crimson Tide received a commitment from James Burnip, a 20-year-old Australian punter who has yet to play a down of American football. Burnip comes to Alabama from the renowned Prokick Australia, a program that has produced five Ray Guy Award winners since its founding in 2007. The Mount Macedon, Victoria native has been working with punting coach Nathan Chapman the past year and a half after originally beginning his career as an Australian rules football player. Saturday, Burnip’s rocket right leg will be unveiled for the first time stateside as he takes the field inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Alabama’s first-team punter. Roughly 10,000 miles away from home, the Tide’s new Aussie sensation is looking to put on a show. “I think he’s going to be very solid for them,” Chapman said. “He’s got plenty of power at his disposal. He can do a range of different kicks if required. He’s got the ability to get himself out of trouble if the snap goes awry, so there’s some instinct there to be able to move and kick around the corner. “He’s certainly got a powerful leg to sit in the pocket and get plenty of hang time if that’s what is required. You have someone who absolutely has the ability to flip the field.” Burnip’s journey to the Deep South was originally set to begin in Oxford, Miss. Formerly a member of the 2022 class, he committed to Ole Miss in January and was set to join the Rebels next year on a three-year scholarship. However, plans changed over the summer as Alabama offered him an additional year and the opportunity to join the team this summer. From there, Burnip reclassified to the 2021 class, announcing his flip from Ole Miss to Alabama in June. The Tide’s interest in Burnip began with special teams analyst Johnathan Galante, who previously worked with Prokick Australia at Virginia Tech when the Hokies brought in Sydney, Australia native Oscar Bradburn in 2017. Galante didn’t request Burnip directly but rather reached out to the program with the qualifications Alabama was looking for in a punter. From there, Chapman played matchmaker. “We often say this is like ordering a pizza,” Chapman said. “You tell us what you think you want to do, and we’ll deliver that product. But that product is probably going to have more things that you may explore down the track. We put them on their doorstep and let the coaches do their job.”

Alabama Crimson Tide punter James Burnip (86). Photo | Alabama Athletics

Nick Saban wasn't able to recruit Burnip in person, but after a few FaceTime calls and plenty of film, the head coach was intrigued enough to extend an opportunity to join the team. Saban has toyed with the idea of bringing in an Australian punter for quite some time. In 2018, he worked out a dozen Aussie punters before ultimately electing to sign Skyler DeLong, who has since departed the program after two lackluster seasons. During the 2018 game against Texas A&M, Alabama even experimented with DeLong trying out an abbreviated version of the rugby-style punts often performed by Australian punters. Saban was asked about it during his radio show the following week, and while he noted a few of the advantages the style brings, he was quick to point out that he had no plans of changing the team’s approach to punting. The situation might be a bit different with Burnip, who is comfortable performing an array of kicks on top of the traditional punt. However, Saban isn’t ready to publicly commit to that decision just yet. Saban already seems irritated by the exotification of his newest special teams addition this fall. While it’s true Burnip has yet to suit up for an American football game, his head coach is quick to point out that “he didn’t come from the rugby field” and has plenty of experience punting a football. “And really, we’re not asking him to play football,” Saban said bluntly following Alabama’s first fall scrimmage last month. “We’re asking him to punt it.” That shouldn’t be an issue. While Saban joked about acclimating Burnip by sending him to rugby practice last week, the punter’s athletic background is in a sport that requires far more kicking. Australian rules football, or “footy” as it is commonly called, is a mixture of basketball, rugby and soccer. The sport is played on an oval-shaped field roughly 135-185 meters long and 110-155 meters wide, 20 meters longer and more than twice the width of an American football field. Scoring is done by kicking the egg-shaped ball through the four goalposts with the inner two being worth six points and the outer two worth one point. Passing can be done by punching the ball forward volleyball style or, more commonly, by kicking it to a teammate. The latter is where Burnip’s kicking ability stems from. With the accuracy of a quarterback, Australian rules footballers are able to ping balls out to teammates, hitting them in stride from 50 yards away. How that skill translates over to the football field likely depends on how much trust Saban is willing to instill in his new punter.