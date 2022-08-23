New deal makes Nick Saban once again college football's highest-paid coach

"I’ve said this before, but the most fulfilling part of our job is seeing the players that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support.”

“Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama,” Saban said in a statement released by Alabama. "Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.

Saban will earn a base salary of $305,000 a year with a $9,595,000 talent fee in 2022 that will increase up to $12.395 million by the final year of the contract. The deal includes $800,000 completion bonuses over the next four seasons. In total, Saban will make $93.6 million over the next eight seasons. He will be 78 by the contract's completion.

Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid coach in college football. Tuesday, the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee voted to approve a new contract for the head coach that will see him make $10.7 million this season and extend his deal one year to 2030.

Saban’s new deal comes after Georgia head coach Kirby Smart received a contract extension last month worth $112.5 million over the next 10 years. Smart was previously college football’s highest-paid coach as he is set to receive $10.25 million this season. Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley is also reportedly earning in excess of $10 million per season. However, his salary is not public due to USC being a private university.

Saban, Smart and Riley are among six college coaches who earn at least $9 million per season, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, who are all set to receive $9.5 million this year. Saban’s contract guarantees that he receives at least as much as the average total pay of the top three SEC coaches or top five NCAA coaches, whichever is higher.

Saban is entering his 16th season at Alabama. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he has posted a 183-25 record while leading the Crimson Tide to six national titles and eight SEC championships.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the best football coach in the nation and one of the greatest coaches of all time, regardless of sport, here at Alabama in Coach Saban,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “Not only have his teams been successful on the field, but they have also achieved greatly in the classroom and community. Beyond that, the impact he and Ms. Terry have had on The University, Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama cannot be overlooked. They are special people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come. We are so proud of this program and the championship culture Coach Saban has instilled throughout.”

The compensation committee also approved new deals for Byrne as well as men’s basketball assistant Antoine Pettway and new gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston.

Byrne received a three-year extension through 2029 that will see him make a 5% raise. He will earn $1.8 million this year and continue to see his salary increase up to $2.36 million over the final year of his deal. Byrne has a buyout clause that would see him owe Alabama $3 million if he leaves before June 30, 2023.

Pettway’s contract was extended one year through 2024 and will pay him $410,000 per year. Johnston, who was hired in May, received a five-year deal with a $175,000 salary and a $10,000 annual talent fee.