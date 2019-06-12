CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Recruiting trends in the SEC Demouy Kennedy was once committed to Auburn. Quindarrius Robinson was, too. Now, both highly ranked in-state linebackers are committed to Alabama. Both committed in person too, and they somewhat surprised the crowd with the timing of their commitments. Most thought Robinson was an Alabama lean, but Kennedy went into camp Saturday with LSU on top of his list. Getting Kennedy on campus Saturday, then Robinson in town Tuesday led to each making their decisions. That is how quick the Tide can turn things in recruiting. Nick Saban and his staff know how to close. Robinson is the No. 1 prospect in the state and a Rivals100 talent. Kennedy is the No. 5 prospect in the state and a Rivals250 talent. Both are athletes. Both can rush the quarterback. Both can move around. Both will be players in Tuscaloosa.

RIVALS TAKE: "Robinson is still developing as a football player, but he has really improved over the last 18 months. He started out as a free safety with length and athleticism, but he has grown into a hybrid with speed and length. He is a nightmare off the edge, and still has so much room to grow and develop.

"He tests so well, but has not been coached on how to run the 40-yard dash or other tests at combines. Robinson loves the game, he loves to compete, he is very coachable and he is a long stand-up linebacker who has a lot that teams look for in a future NFL player. He still has to get stronger, he still has to play the run better, but the name of the game today is rushing the quarterback, and that is what he excels at more than anything. The scariest thing about him is his upside. There is still so much room for him to grow as a player." — Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst COACH'S TAKE: "First thing about Q is the person. He is a remarkable person. His mother has done an excellent job with him. He is is a joy to be around and an awesome person. When he goes to Alabama, everyone associated with the program is going to fall in love with him. Whoever is in that building - from the tutors to the staff to the strength and conditioning to anyone else - they are all going to love Q. "As a player, he has gotten more physical. He power cleans 325 pounds and he is a very powerful kid for his size. He is a quick-twitch athlete. The best football is ahead of him, too. He can do so much. It is going to be fun to watch him develop at Alabama. He is so relentless and so powerful. He has every attribute you need to be an elite pass rusher. He is going to make his money rushing the passers. "They don't make them like Q. He is just an athletic freak. He is so talented, but so humble, and we are so proud of him. He is long, he is athletic and he runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash without even knowing how to run. He has a very bright future." — Tim Vakakes, Jackson-Olin head coach