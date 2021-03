It's 2023 rankings week here at Rivals.com, with the first 100 players in the Class of 2023 earning star rankings. As part of the release, four players earned coveted five-star rankings, including Florida wide receiver Brandon Inniss. Rivals.com's Woody Wommack sat down with Inniss to talk about the honor, bursting onto the recruiting scene as a seventh grader, his recruitment and much more. Watch their full conversation below.