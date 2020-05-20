The Alabama football team could return to Tuscaloosa as early as next month. According to a report from Yahoo Sports on Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball to start June 1 and go through June 30.

With the decision to allow programs to start voluntary workouts, the NCAA has taken the first step toward a football season this fall. Although, while players would be allowed to participate in on-campus workouts, they will not be able to do so under the supervision of coaches. Many players lack the equipment necessary to perform full workouts at home, so the use of Alabama's state-of-the-art facilities would be highly beneficial.

As of now, Alabama still hasn’t allowed its students back on campus. SEC presidents and chancellors are set to meet Friday to determine whether they will allow their universities to open athletic facilities to athletes for voluntary workouts in June.

Last month, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested the possibility of a period of non-contact practices with players this summer in order to make up for the time lost by the cancelation of spring camp due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously we have 14 practices in the spring, not counting A-Day, which makes 15, which is not gonna happen,” Saban said. "If there was some kind of way we could have 14 days of teaching with our players sometime before fall camp happens, I think that probably would be beneficial.

“Historically we’re not allowed to work with our players in the summertime. This would be hypothetical that at some point in time in the summer we would have the players back here and we would be able to work with them. I’m not talking about having pads on or anything, but just be able to teach system, teach scheme.”

While Saban’s summer model would not involve contact on the field, he believes it would be extremely beneficial in preparing his players from an educational standpoint. Earlier this week, the head coach told ESPN that he believes the Tide’s younger players will be the most affected by the lack of a spring camp.

“I think spring practice is the first real opportunity that they have to learn things at a really snail’s pace,” Saban said. "You don’t have to get ready for games. You’re not putting up new game plans every week where they struggle because they don’t even understand the basic concepts. And spring practices is where they learned basic concepts.

"So if we can do some of that in the summer, I think that will really help them in the fall. But I think the young players are gonna be the guys that will have the toughest, most difficult time adapting to no spring practice.”