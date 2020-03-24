Alabama is a little more than five months away (hopefully) from its season-opener against Southern California on Sept. 5. While spring football doesn’t appear to be on the horizon anytime soon, that didn't stop NCAA.com from updating its preseason top 25 last week .

Even with the loss of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide is expected to once again compete for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff. That was no different in the NCAA’s latest top 25 where it ranked Alabama No. 3 behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State and in front of defending national champion LSU at No. 4.

“Tua Tagovailoa is gone, but the offense should still be among the nation's best — no matter which player lines up at QB,” the article's author Wayne Staats wrote. “Mac Jones passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the bowl win vs. Michigan, plus there's 5-star QB Bryce Young. On defense, linebacker Dylan Moses returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.”

Alabama finished 11-2 last season, missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since it was established in 2014. However, as Staats points out, Crimson Tide fans still have plenty to look forward to. Whether Alabama elects to go with Jones or Young at quarterback, its offense will be returning its leading receiver in DeVonta Smith as well as its leading rusher in Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide will also bring back four out of the five starting offensive linemen from a unit that finished as a Joe Moore Award finalist last season.

As Staats alluded to, Moses should also offer a much-needed veteran presence to the middle of Alabama’s defense. Without the former Butkus Award finalist, the Crimson Tide was forced to start a pair of freshmen in Christian Harris and Shane Lee at inside linebacker last season. The growth of those two players combined with the return of Moses and fellow veteran linebacker Joshua McMillon should cut out some of the growing pains that plagued the Tide in both of its losses.

According to the latest poll update, Alabama will play five ranked teams in the regular season, including No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia No. 10 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 19 Southern California. Games against Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M will all be inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, while the matchup against LSU will be in Baton Rouge, La., and the opener against USC would be inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Crimson Tide could also potentially face No. 9 Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.



Here’s what Staats had to say about each ranked team Alabama will be facing next season.

