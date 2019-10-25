“We just received notification from the NCAA that our request for Jahvon Quinerly’s immediate eligibility has been denied. We are disappointed in this decision and will be appealing,” Alabama announced in a statement Friday afternoon. “He and his family have been through a lot, and despite those challenges, Jahvon has done everything he’s been asked since he’s been here.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s wait to hear back from the NCAA regarding Jahvon Quinerly's eligibility is over. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, the Villanova transfer was not granted instant eligibility and will have to sit out for the 2019-20 basketball season.

Quinerly is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 31 player overall in the 2018 class. He originally committed to Arizona out of high school but ended up at Villanova after he was involved in an FBI probe and accused of taking money from former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson. The accusations against Quinerly were dropped in June after Richardson’s lawyer said Quinerly nor his family were paid.

Quinerly did not make much of a contribution in his lone season at Villanova, averaging 3.2 points while registering just one minute of action over the team’s final eight games. His hardship waiter claimed the trial ultimately affected him and his play. Had he been declared eligible, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard figured to be a key part of the Crimson Tide’s plans this season.

“He can pass, dribble and shoot,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said earlier Friday. “We’re looking for skilled guards. He does all three. He can really knock down shots. He gets in the paint, can find guys. His handle’s tight… Similar to Kira (Lewis Jr.), he’s great playing fast, the way we play, and wide open.”

Quinerly could still gain eligibility if Alabama wins its appeal.

Alabama will play in an exhibition charity game against Georgia Tech on Sunday at noon inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will open its regular season on Nov. 5 when it hosts Penn.