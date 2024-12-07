National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 5 Alabama

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened this week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 5 Alabama.
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting haul as Alabama's head coach ranks inside the top five of the Rivals Team Rankings and features several foundational pieces such as five-star QB Keelon Russell and five-star OL Michael Carroll.
The Crimson Tide enjoyed a Cold Summer – which also included big additions such as four-star CB Chuck McDonald, four-star OL Jackson Lloyd, four-star LB Justin Hill and four-star RB Akylin Dear – and ended with some late additions like flipping four-star TE Marshall Pritchett, four-star safety Ivan Taylor and four-star WR Derek Meadows.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
The Crimson Tide lost a commitment from recent flip Jace Clarizio, who flopped back to Michigan State on National Signing Day. Alabama's push to flip four-star CB Donovan Starr came up short as Auburn held onto the touted defensive back recruit from Tennessee. Alabama was also a finalist for five-star DT Justus Terry, who inked with Texas on Friday.
PARTING PREDICTION ...
Prediction: Keelon Russell will be in New York as a Heisman finalist before his college career ends.,
There are so many blue-chip pieces in Alabama's class to be excited about – none more than five-star QB Keelon Russell, who over the past three years has put together a stellar body of work as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Russell, who is battling for a third consecutive state title for Duncanville (Texas) High, has the football intelligence, versatile skill set and playmaking ability to be a catalyst in DeBoer's offense.
Once Russell wins the starting job in Tuscaloosa, it's only a matter of time before he's in contention for the Heisman Trophy.