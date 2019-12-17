National Signing Day is upon us and with it comes rumors from every part of the recruiting landscape. Below, National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney review the Rivals250 for some of the latest whispers and when necessary debunk what’s going on out there:

The rumor here is that USC is not stopping with the five-star quarterback, but that he’s all set for Alabama and that the Trojans don’t have much of a shot at all. When asked if there were any legs to this story or if we should chase all the other rumors, the source said, “chase the other 25 things.”

This looks like even more than a rumor since there’s actual reporting on TigerIllustrated.com that Clemson is done at linebacker after taking five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson over the weekend. The rumor is that Flowe loved his USC visit and the Trojans could be moving up quickly, although Oregon is still right there.

The five-star defensive end doesn’t talk about his recruitment publicly so pretty much everything is a rumor when it comes to Burch, but we’re hearing staying close to home has become a bigger priority in the final days. South Carolina still might be a stretch but both Clemson and Georgia are within three hours of his house.

Georgia still has to be considered the frontrunner for the five-star cornerback after another visit to Athens this past weekend, but we’re hearing Oregon is not out of this and not giving up. Texas could be fading as Ringo’s decision gets closer.

The five-star tight end plans to sign on Wednesday and then announce his decision at the Under Armour Game. The rumor is that this has become a Georgia/Tennessee battle, but we’re also hearing Alabama feels good and is confident they’re still in this race. The word is that Georgia could still be ahead here.

The expectation is that Jones will wait until February to sign especially now that former Georgia OL coach Sam Pittman is now the head coach at Arkansas and former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke is the new position coach with the Bulldogs. The word is that Auburn is becoming a major threat to flip Jones but the longer this goes the more it could help Georgia as he gets to know Luke more.

The five-star receiver remains committed to LSU - he’s been committed to the Tigers since late April - and the rumor here is that Alabama is in great shape to flip him especially since he’s not signing until February. Some think Maryland could get him after his recent visit and that the Terps could pull a “Stefon Diggs” but that might be unlikely.

A former Auburn commit, there were a lot of rumors that the five-star linebacker was going to flip from Alabama to LSU. However, as signing day inches closer, the new chatter is that Kennedy plans to stick with the Crimson Tide.

Where should we start with the rumors surrounding Evans? Let’s go with the latest. The whisper now is that Evans’ decision could depend on what EJ Smith does on signing day. If Smith goes to Texas A&M then Evans won’t play for the Aggies and then LSU is in the best shape. If Smith goes to Florida or Stanford then Texas A&M is very much in the mix for Evans. In the end, LSU could still be tough for any team to beat.

The four-star quarterback has been quiet about his recruitment throughout the process and complimentary of many teams, so it’s hard to get a real gauge sometimes but the rumor is Ohio State feels good about landing him on Wednesday. Michigan, Georgia, USC and others pursued, but the Buckeyes should have the edge.

The chatter for months was that Auburn could be the team to beat for Webb, but then in recent weeks it became an Alabama/LSU battle. There are two sides to this one as some still believe the Crimson Tide can pull this out while many others think LSU has the high four-star linebacker all but locked up.

There is a possibility Berger signs this week and then announces the decision at the All-American Bowl and the latest rumor is that Rutgers - yes, Rutgers - is going to snag the in-state four-star running back. His UCLA visit over the weekend could have muddied the waters, but it would be a huge recruiting coup for new coach Greg Schiano if Berger picks the Scarlet Knights.

The longtime Oregon commit recently pulled back from that pledge and now the talk is that Williams will not sign during the early period. This bodes well for Miami and Florida to battle it out into the new year and it sounds like the Hurricanes might have the slight edge at this point.

Reclassified to 2020 from 2021, Harris committed to Texas A&M in November. But the four-star defensive end took a late visit to Florida and he’s holding a ceremony at his school to pick between the two schools on Wednesday. Some believe the Gators will flip him but others close to the situation don’t think Texas A&M is out of it.

Alabama is still attempting to flip the Oklahoma commit and the rumor is that the Crimson Tide are hopeful it will happen while there still seems to be a healthy amount of skepticism that he will actually make the move. The high four-star running back has been committed to the Sooners since July 2017.

There is a major rumor picking up serious steam and that is Phillips will flip from Ohio State to Utah after taking a semi-surprise visit there this past weekend. Final determinations might not be made until Thursday, the second day of the early period, whether the Utes can flip the La Habra, Calif., four-star cornerback or if he sticks with the Buckeyes.

There have been ongoing rumors for a long time that Alabama was going to flip the LSU receiver commit but as we get closer to the early signing period, those whispers have actually died down. The New Iberia (La.) Westgate receiver is now expected to stick with the Tigers.

It’s no surprise Smith made this list because the four-star defensive tackle is seriously considering flipping to Florida. The rumor is both Alabama and the Gators like their chances with Smith but that a flip to Florida could be more than likely.