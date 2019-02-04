Alabama enters National Signing Day having signed 24 of their 28 commitments

The Alabama Crimson Tide have 28 commitments heading into National Signing Day which is Wednesday, February 6. Out of the 28 commitments, 15 are already enrolled at Alabama, 9 additional signees will arrive this summer, and four additional commitments have yet to sign. Today, we breakdown who’s already enrolled, which signees are arriving this summer, which prospects are committed, but not yet signed, and additional key targets that could still join the class of 2019 which is already ranked No. 1 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings. ICYMI: Quick note on official visitors | Five who could flip

Already Enrolled Signees

Quarterback

Receiver

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Defensive Back

Specialist

Signees that will enroll this summer

Alabama commitments that will sign on National Signing Day

Notes: We are on a flip watch for Bogle. While still committed to Alabama, Bogle will make his final decision between Alabama, Florida, and Miami on Wednesday.

Notes: Expected to sign with Alabama on Wednesday

Notes: Took a late visit to USC, but Robinson is expected to sign with Alabama.

Notes: Is not expected to sign with Alabama.

National Signing Day - Key Remaining Targets

Notes: Visited Alabama on February 2nd and from what we heard the visit went very well. Ealy will make his final decision between Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Notes: Fuller has been committed to Florida State for nearly a year, but just a week before National Signing Day, he named Alabama, Florida and Florida State as his three finalists.

Notes: Sopsher spent his final visit with LSU over the weekend. He'll make his final decision between Alabama and LSU on Wednesday.

Notes: All signs are pointing to To'oto'o signing with Alabama. Tennessee and Washington are also in play for the Four-star linebacker.

Notes: Looks like a long shot for the Crimson Tide, but Alabama is a finalist along with South Carolina and Penn State.