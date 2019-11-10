The Crimson Tide fell to No. 4 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25. While those two polls hold no significance in Alabama’s pursuit of reaching the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight year, they do serve as an early indicator for what the latest CFP rankings will look like when they are released Tuesday night.

Early indication suggests Alabama’s playoffs hopes aren’t dead just yet. While Saturday’s 46-41 defeat to LSU dropped the Crimson Tide in both national polls released Sunday, Alabama still remained in the mix amongst the nation’s top teams.

LSU moved up to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and was followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. Oregon took the No. 6 spot, while Minnesota vaulted up six spots to No. 7 after upsetting Penn State which slid to No. 11. The AP Top 25 featured an identical top seven with Penn State coming in at No. 9 behind No. 8 Utah.

One thing to watch for Alabama is where Auburn lands in the next few weeks. The Tigers are the lone remaining ranked team on the Crimson Tide's schedule, and Alabama will want them to remain highly-ranked for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30. Sunday, Auburn was ranked No. 13 in both polls. The Tigers were ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Rankings. Auburn hosts Georgia this week.

Alabama will also need to take care of its own business. That begins with a trip to Mississippi State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.