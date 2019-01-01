One is a former overlooked three-star recruit; the other wasn’t even that lucky. Nonetheless, Alabama running back Josh Jacobs and Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow will play an instrumental role for their respective teams in next week’s national championship game.

For a fourth straight year, Alabama and Clemson will meet in the College Football Playoff. The two perennial powerhouses have dominated college football both on and off the field in recent years. Not only will the schools face off for a national title for the third time in four seasons, they’ve also spent the past several years battling on the recruiting trail.

Next week’s national championship game will be littered with four-and five-star talent on both sides of the ball. Alabama’s first-team offense and defense feature a combined nine former five-stars, while Clemson’s starting lineup features a combined five. Then there are players like Jacobs, a former three-star running back, and Renfrow, a former two-star athlete.

