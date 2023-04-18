Nation's top OL Jordan Seaton transfers, sets next visit
From one national powerhouse to another. Jordan Seaton, the top ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250, has transferred from Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He also has his next visit set for this week.
Seaton isn't transferring to gain exposure and he's not transferring to play against better competition. Seaton already has every offer he could want and was regularly matched up against highly-ranked pass rushers.
"I'm going to IMG for the development and everything the school can provide as far as early enrollment and the opportunity to learn about the business side of football," Seaton said.
IMG Academy has developed high-end offensive linemen like former five-stars JC Latham and Francis Mauigoa along with former Rivals250 prospect Tyler Booker, who was named a Freshman All-American after playing in more than 10 games and starting once for Alabama last year.
"The recently had Evan Neal," Seaton said of the former IMG Academy five-star who went on to star at Alabama and was drafted last year No. 7 overall by the New York Giants. "They said he came in as a raw talent and then they developed him."
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
Seaton's recruitment seemed like it was coming into focus earlier this offseason but the new rule that goes into effect on July 1st allowing prospects to take unlimited official visits could change his process.
"Since the stuff about official visits came up (my recruitment) might get kind of crazy," he said. "I'll be going to Alabama for an unofficial visit on Friday."
This year Seaton has visited Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami.