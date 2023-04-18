From one national powerhouse to another. Jordan Seaton , the top ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250, has transferred from Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He also has his next visit set for this week.

Seaton isn't transferring to gain exposure and he's not transferring to play against better competition. Seaton already has every offer he could want and was regularly matched up against highly-ranked pass rushers.

"I'm going to IMG for the development and everything the school can provide as far as early enrollment and the opportunity to learn about the business side of football," Seaton said.

IMG Academy has developed high-end offensive linemen like former five-stars JC Latham and Francis Mauigoa along with former Rivals250 prospect Tyler Booker, who was named a Freshman All-American after playing in more than 10 games and starting once for Alabama last year.

"The recently had Evan Neal," Seaton said of the former IMG Academy five-star who went on to star at Alabama and was drafted last year No. 7 overall by the New York Giants. "They said he came in as a raw talent and then they developed him."