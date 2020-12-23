Must read: Alabama's raid of Texas continues with five-star RB Camar Wheaton

The nation’s top recruiting class just got even stronger. Alabama added another five-star recruit to its 2021 haul Wednesday as it landed a commitment from Camar Wheaton, the top-rated back and No. 10 overall player in the nation.

Wheaton, 6-foot, 190 pounds, chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma. During his junior season last year, the Garland, Texas native rushed for 1,142 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Wheaton’s commitment continues Alabama’s raid into the state of Texas. The five-star back is the No. 2 player in the Lone Star State behind five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who signed with the Tide earlier this month.

Alabama also received signatures from four-star receiver JoJo Earle (No. 11 in Texas), four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 14 in Texas), four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (No. 19 in Texas) and four-star center James Brockermeyer (No. 38 in Texas).