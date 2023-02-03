It's official, Nate Oats is set to become one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the country.

On Friday the UA Board of Trustees ratified his contract extension through the 2028-29 season which is set to pay him $4.5 million annually with escalators of $200,000 to push his annual number to $5 million. The deal includes a buyout that begins at $12 million in the first season and then drops to $10 million in the second season, $7 million in the third year and $1 million in the fourth year.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said through a statement released by the university. "As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading.”

This is Oats' second contract extension with Alabama as in February 2021, Oats signed an extension that ran through the 2026-27 season. The deal raised his then-salary to $3.237 million annually. That deal included a buyout that began at $12.5 million for last season before dropping to $9.8 this season, $7 million next season and $2.4 million in the 2024-25 campaign.

Friday's extension comes during Alabam's best season in recent memory. Alabama (19-3, 9-0 in the SEC) is currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll and is projected to be a No. 1 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projection according to ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi. Oats is currently 80-39 during his time at Alabama, leading the team to the SEC regular season and conference tournament titles in 2021.

“Coach Oats has done an outstanding job leading our men’s basketball program, and we want him to continue doing so for many years to come,” said Byrne. “He and his staff have lifted the program back to national prominence and built a product that is exciting to be a part of for our team and for our fans.

"We were confident Nate was going to be an outstanding coach for us when we hired him, and he is not only that, but also a great leader of our young men. It was important for us to make sure Coach Oats was compensated towards the top of the SEC and continue to have buyout measures in place that affirm the long-term commitment between both parties.”

Along with Oats' extension, the board also accepted a new deal for women's soccer coach Wes Hart. Hart received another four-year deal with an annual salary of $235,000. Hart signed an extension in April 2022 but received another raise after leading the Crimson Tide to its best finish in program history.

Alabama went 23-3-1 and 10-0 in conference play before falling in the semifinals of the NCAA Women's College Cup.