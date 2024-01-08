Since head coach Nate Oats came to Alabama in 2019, he introduced the idea of a scoring system within the team that is based on hustle plays and winning plays, notoriously known as blue-collar points.

When players make “hard-working” plays, they are given points for their efforts, and the leader in points after each game earns the “Hard Hat Award,” implying that they had the most hustle plays throughout a game.

Throughout the last few seasons, this has been a sought-after achievement by several players in the past. This season, however, Oats is seeking a stronger drive for it.

“We need some guys who want to really compete,” Oats said on Monday, “We need some guys who really praise other guys' effort plays, and then want to get everybody’s effort plays going up.”

Though Alabama is the second-ranked scoring offense in the country, averaging 91.8 points per game, Oats isn’t looking for scoring quite as much as he is looking for better defense and better effort from his players.

Last season, Noah Clowney was a common winner of the Hard Hat Award after each game and throughout practice as well. However, this season, there hasn’t been a consistent winner.

“Our practices are always competitive, I made the point to the guys today,” Oats said. “Last year when we would get done with practice, Clowney would always go over to the board and track the blue-collar points in practice, and he was wanting to be winning the blue-collar points every day in practice. We need a little bit more of that this year.”

Recently, however, point guard Aaron Estrada has been starting to push forward as one of the guys who can do it all on the court. He’s won the Hard Hat Award for the last two games and even performed well during Monday’s practice as well.

“We need the hardest playing guy on the floor every time they’re out there,” Oats said. “I think Estrada crushed everybody today with blue-collar points in practice.”

Throughout the last two games, Estrada has combined for just 18 points despite averaging 13.2 per game. However, Estrada also combined for 15 assists, 17 rebounds, and five steals, showing his effort to get into the paint and grab boards, along with finding his teammates for assists.

While the Crimson Tide aren’t looking for scoring help right now, Oats is focused on getting more effort out of his leaders as the season progresses.

Next up for Alabama is the South Carolina Gamecocks who will be traveling to Tuscaloosa to face off in Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. CT.