TideIllustrated

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has one of the most intriguing backcourts in the SEC this season.

The Crimson Tide landed two mid-major products, Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada and former Cal. State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The duo will join returning starter Mark Sears in Alabama’s main guard rotation this season.

During SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Oats spoke about his gritty guard rotation. He heaped praise on Estrada and said he has some of the best percentages finishing around the rim that Oats has ever seen.

Oats’ biggest compliment for Estrada was his hard-working mentality.

“He is going to play hard and he’s going to bring everything he’s got every day, and I think that makes us a lot better as a team when you don’t have to beg your point guard to bring effort every day,” Oats said. “Between him and Sears … Wrightsell too, all three of those guys in the backcourt are everyday guys that just bring it every day.”

Oats added that his guards’ tireless effort sets the tone for the rest of the squad and that a blue-collar type of team is the team he wants to have.

Appearing on SEC Now, Oats was asked about coaching a blue-collar unit. After referencing some of Alabama’s gritty players of the past, Oats said it will be the Crimson Tide’s defense that will determine the outcome of its season.

“We’ve had some guys that are pretty blue-collar,” Oats said. “I think we’ve got some this year. We’ve got to put the package together, but if we can be that way with a defensive mindset we have the chance to be really good again.”

Alabama’s offense should be exceptional as usual under Oats. However, his comments Wednesday show confidence that his mid-major-developed backcourt can turn this year’s squad into a gritty unit on the defensive end, which will help keep Alabama near the top of an elite SEC this season.