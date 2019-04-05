Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama is nearing completion. According to a report from Stadium, the newly-hired head basketball coach is expected to add Charlie Henry as an assistant coach.

Henry has experience working under Oats, serving as an assistant at Romulus (MI) High School from 2009-10. Henry was previously thought to be reuniting with newly-hired head coach Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska. He worked under Hoiberg with the Chicao Bulls (2015-17) as well as at Iowa State (2013-15). Henry has spent the past two seasons as the head coach for the NBA G league’s Windy City Bulls.

Oats previously hired former Buffalo assistant Bryan Hodges to an on-the-bench role. He also brought in Buffalo’s director of operations Adam Bauman, who will hold the same title at Alabama. While Buffalo strength coach Mike Snowden is still listed on the Bulls’ coaching staff, Oats announced he will be joining him in Tuscaloosa, Ala. this season.

Oats said he plans to keep one of Alabama’s three assistant coaches from last year in John Pelphrey, Antoine Pettway and Yasir Rosemond. Pettway and Rosemand have been recruiting with Oats since he took the job.