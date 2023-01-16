TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During a Monday press conference Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats shed insight on Darius Miles’ four-game absence from the team prior to the forward’s arrest on charges of capital murder Sunday.

Miles was arrested Sunday following a shooting incident that involved the death of 23-year-old woman Jamea Jonae Harris. Less than 24 hours before the incident, the forward rejoined the team on the bench for its game against LSU after missing the previous four games while dealing with a “personal matter.”

“He actually went back home to [Washington] D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was out a couple of weeks with,” Oats said Monday. “He had the ankle injury. It was kind of ongoing. He’s had multiple issues. They were all completely unrelated to this incident Saturday, though, or Sunday morning.”

Before the win against LSU, Miles was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury that had been bothering him since the preseason. The junior had appeared in just six games this season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 6.5 minutes. His last appearance came against Jackson State when he recorded 2 points and a rebound during Alabama’s 84-64 win.

Following Alabama’s SEC opener against Mississippi State on Dec. 28 — Miles’ first game away from the team — Oats said revealed the forward was dealing with a personal matter, stating he was not sure how long the forward would be out and that the team was supporting him through it, and trying to help him through it.”

Last year, Miles was suspended for the Feb. 2 game against Kentucky due to a violation of team rules. That same season he was a healthy scratch during the game against Dec. 29 with Oats alluding to poor practice habits.

Monday, Oats was asked if Sunday’s arrest would have an affect on the program’s approach to team rules moving forward.

“I think everybody listens a little closer after an incident like this,” Oats said. We've had speakers come in and talk to the team about, you know, off-floor conduct and we'll continue to do that and are continuing to do that. Now. It seems to listen a little closer and during moments like this.”

No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0 in the SEC) will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.