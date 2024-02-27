Following one of the best teams in program history, Alabama basketball had a lot of decisions to be made and new faces to bring in throughout this offseason. After losing three of its best players from last year, the Crimson Tide needed several players to step up.

This season, head coach Nate Oats’ squad has seen several players make a tremendous jump from the summertime to now, and on Tuesday afternoon, he revealed who he thought has come the furthest.

“I think Sam [Walters] has made a big jump,” Oats said. “He had the biggest jump to make, but he’s maybe made the biggest jump. He wasn’t really good in Kentucky, none of us were really, but I’d like to see him bounce back and really play well against Ole Miss because I think he’s been trying, really trying to be about the right things and make the jump defensively.”

At the beginning of the year, Walters was nothing more than a reliable shooter from three. His defense wasn’t quite at the level it needed to and often played limited minutes because of it. Now, his three-point shooting has gotten even better, and plays significantly better defense.

“Sam Walters was a disaster on defense at the beginning of the year, to put it bluntly,” Oats said. “He just never really had to guard anybody…he’s actually not a disaster anymore. I’m not going to come out and say he’s Kawhi Leonard yet, but he’s come a long ways.”

Starting off this season, Walters typically took four total shot attempts each game and didn’t take more than five shots until Dec. 20 against Arizona. After his 15 point performance against the Wildcats, the 6-foot-10 freshman saw his role increase slowly.

Throughout the conference schedule so far, Walters has played over 15 minutes in four of the most important games including No. 4 Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and No. 24 Florida.

“He’s learning, he’s putting some weight on, he’s got some toughness to him,” Oats said. “I thought he had a tough offensive rebound putback against Florida, he had the tip where we got it. So, you see his toughness and physicality starting to come into play on the defensive end and the offensive rebounding side.”

Currently, Walters is putting up 5.9 points per game and shoots 46.8% from the field and 44.6% from three. Going from the end of the bench to one of the first one’s off of it is a big jump on its own, but Walters’ efforts in the last few months have been impressive as well.

After grabbing a season-high eight rebounds against Texas A&M and putting up 14 points against Florida at home, Walters has been showing glimpses of being a crucial player off the bench for the Crimson Tide as the postseason approaches.

Next up for Alabama is a road trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the Ole Miss Rebels inside The Pavilion on Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT.