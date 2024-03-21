The NCAA Tournament has begun, and so has the madness for the No. 4 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide. After landing in Spokane, Washington on Wednesday afternoon, Alabama had one player not along for the ride.

Senior Nick Pringle did not fly with the rest of his teammates, but flew by himself on Thursday afternoon and eventually met up with the rest of the team for practice.

“Nick is available to play tomorrow,” Oats said. “Nick is with the team, he was dealing with a personal issue, he’s with us now and should be good to go tomorrow.”

While Pringle is available for the matchup against No. 13 seeded Charleston, the Crimson Tide will be without Davin Cosby Jr. for the first round matchup. The freshman guard suffered a broken foot and will not play on Friday night.

“Davin broke his foot in practice earlier this week, so he’s out,” Oats said. “So we’re not 100% fully healthy. That’s the one injury, and it was unfortunate. He stepped on someone’s foot, he continued to practice, but then we got it X-Rayed after practice. It’s got a break in one of the bones, so he’s out.”

Cosby is a spark-plug player off of the Alabama bench, who is known to let it fly from deep on occasion. The redshirt freshman guard averages 7.8 minutes per game and 3.6 points per game as well. Recently, Cosby dropped a season-high 15 points against Ole Miss on the road where he hit five three-pointers.

Despite Cosby being out for the game, Alabama has some of the most talented guard depth in the country and will be able to work around the injury. All-American guard Mark Sears leads the helm with Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen alongside him. Also, senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is 100% healthy again, and ready to go once more.

No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 13 College of Charleston for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. CT.