Nate Oats provides injury update on three Alabama basketball players

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Alabama basketball won’t be at full strength when it takes the floor for its first exhibition scrimmage Friday. The Crimson Tide takes on Wake Forest in the first of two exhibition games before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Alabama will be without guard Chris Youngblood and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., as well as freshman forward Aiden Sherrell when it takes on the Demon Decons. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats gave updates on all three players during his press conference at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
Youngblood is expected to miss most of Alabama’s nonconference games with a leg injury that required surgery. Oats said Wednesday that the Tide is hoping to have Youngblood back in December, which could see him return before conference play starts if Youngblood stays on that timeline.
Wrightsell and Sherrell were both held out of the Crimson Tide’s intrasquad scrimmage with minor leg injuries. Both players will miss the exhibition against the Demon Deacons but Oats is hopeful to have both back by the start of the season.
“I don’t anticipate either of them being back by the Wake Forest scrimmage,” Oats said. “Hopefully Wrightsell will be back by the Memphis scrimmage up in Huntsville and maybe Aiden Sherrell we’re hoping to get back by Game 1. Other than that, we should be good to go for Friday.”
Alabama takes on Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Friday inside Boutwell Auditorium. The Crimson Tide officially starts the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 against UNC Asheville.
