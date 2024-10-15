Nate Oats provides injury update on three Alabama basketball players

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Alabama basketball won’t be at full strength when it takes the floor for its first exhibition scrimmage Friday. The Crimson Tide takes on Wake Forest in the first of two exhibition games before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Alabama will be without guard Chris Youngblood and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., as well as freshman forward Aiden Sherrell when it takes on the Demon Decons. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats gave updates on all three players during his press conference at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Youngblood is expected to miss most of Alabama’s nonconference games with a leg injury that required surgery. Oats said Wednesday that the Tide is hoping to have Youngblood back in December, which could see him return before conference play starts if Youngblood stays on that timeline.

Wrightsell and Sherrell were both held out of the Crimson Tide’s intrasquad scrimmage with minor leg injuries. Both players will miss the exhibition against the Demon Deacons but Oats is hopeful to have both back by the start of the season.

“I don’t anticipate either of them being back by the Wake Forest scrimmage,” Oats said. “Hopefully Wrightsell will be back by the Memphis scrimmage up in Huntsville and maybe Aiden Sherrell we’re hoping to get back by Game 1. Other than that, we should be good to go for Friday.”

Alabama takes on Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Friday inside Boutwell Auditorium. The Crimson Tide officially starts the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 against UNC Asheville.