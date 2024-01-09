TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was down its starting big man Tuesday night as Mo Wague sat out the Crimson Tide’s 74-47 victory over South Carolina with a foot injury. Following the game, head coach Nate Oats said his starting forward will be evaluated on a “week-to-week” basis.

“It’s his right foot that he had the surgery on [over the summer],” Oats said. “It kind of flared up, and we needed to rest him. He’s been out of practice the last couple of days. He didn’t play tonight. We’ll see if get him right. We have a day off tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do by Saturday.”

Wague, a junior transfer from West Virginia, started Alabama’s previous eight games after coming off the bench to begin the season. Tuesday night, he was replaced by senior senior Nick Pringle, who finished the night with ## points and ## rebounds over a season-high ## minutes.

With Wague on the bench, Alabama was bullied down low in the first half. The Crimson Tide didn’t record its first points in the paint until a layup from Nick Pringle with 9:33 to play in the first half. It didn’t record an offensive rebound until 5:38 remaining in the period.

Alabama found its muscle in the second half, outscoring South Carolina 12-8 in the paint while outrebounding the Gamecocks 24-12 after the break. An inspired team defense also held South Carolina to 31% shooting on the night while forcing 17 turnovers.

Next up for Alabama (10-5, 2-0 in the SEC) is a trip to Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Bulldogs should provide a big test for the Tide’s injured frontcourt as they feature one of the SEC’s best forward tandems in Tolu Smith and Jimmy Bell Jr.