Alabama basketball is inching closer to its historic first-ever game in the final four and one of its key guards, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is inching closer to being available for the Crimson Tide.

Wrightsell suffered a head injury during the Crimson Tide's win over Grand Canyon in the NCAA Tournament. He missed Alabama's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games and did not practice Monday, but was expected to return to practice this week, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Alabama coach Nate Oats said Wrightsell did not practice Monday but he was doing some individual skill work during the final 15 minutes of the Tide's practice Tuesday.

"Today was the first day Wrightsell was able to practice," Oats said. "He was limited on what he could do but glad he was out there. Based on — he's got day-to-day evaluations — based on how tomorrow morning's evaluation goes we'll see how he goes the rest of the week. Our hopes are that he's gonna be able to play on Saturday."

Previously, Wrightsell suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2. The guard has been listed as day-to-day and Oats said he would continue to be evaluated by team doctors and the trainers. His return would be vital for Alabama's chances against No. 1 seed UConn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide and the Huskies square off at 7:49 p.m. CT.

Wrightsell has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. The sharpshooting guard leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3) and has made all 27 of his free-throw attempts. Wrightsell is averaging nine points and three rebounds per game.