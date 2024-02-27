Alabama basketball could be without one guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for a third straight game as he continues to battle a head injury.

Alabama coach Nate Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network on Monday that he was hopeful Wrightsell would be able to return to action for Alabama's clash against Ole Miss on Wednesday. He provided a further update on the senior guard Tuesday, saying Alabama is taking it slow with his recovery.

"With the head injury stuff, it's every day you got to reevaluate, make sure he's not getting a headache. So he's still not 100% going to play tomorrow," Oats said... "It'd be nice to have him back sooner rather than later but you also don't want to rush him because these things could go on and on if you don't handle it correctly (and) in the right manner."

Wrightsell has been listed as day-to-day since he got hurt and is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season and shooting 42.4% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc. Before his injury, Wrightsell became a consistent starter in a small-ball starting five for Alabama. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M over the weekend, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson started against Florida and Kentucky in Wrightsell’s absence.

Alabama forward Mohamed Wague is expected be available for the Crimson Tide’s clash against the Rebels. Wague missed Alabama’s game against the Wildcats after being suspended one game by the SEC for “committing a fighting act” during the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida.

Alabama faces Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi. The game can be seen on ESPN2.