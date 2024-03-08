After getting Latrell Wrightsell Jr. back from a head injury, Alabama basketball suffered another blow to its guard rotation when Rylan Griffen was helped off the floor during Alabama's 105-87 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Griffen injured his leg following after colliding with Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard with 4:15 remaining in the game. Afterwards, Alabama coach Nate Oats said Griffen would get an MRI the following day. On Friday, Oats said Griffen's MRI revealed a calf strain and Griffen's status will be day-to-day moving forward.

"The MRI results were a lot better than what we had feared they might be," Oats said. "So he's on a day to day basis right now just working through with (Alabama Athletic Trainer Clarke Holter), as many hours as he can be in training room trying to get him back as quick as possible. But I don't know for sure when he'll be back."

Griffen finished the game with three points and four rebounds over 25 minutes. His extended absence will be a big blow for the Crimson Tide. The sophomore guard has started 28 of Alabama’s 30 games this season. He is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Oats was also asked about the play that lead to Griffen's injury. He was given a technical foul for voicing his disagreement that a call should have been made against Clayton or Richard when the pair banged into Griffen. Oats said he talked to SEC Coordinator of Men's Basketball Officials, Mike Eades about the play and maintains that Griffen was the first player to the ball and a foul should have been called.

"Our officials in the league are pretty good most nights and they blew the call," Oats said. "They should've called it and they blew it. I don't think loose balls are going to turn into reckless plays. I mean, it should have been a foul call. I thought Rylan was playing hard. He got to the ball first, they took them out of the air. It's a foul. It wasn't called."

Sould Griffen miss extended time Alabama will likely need to increase Wrightsell's minutes quicker than it might have anticipated after his own return from injury. Wrightsell only played eight minutes against Florida and did not return to the court after checking out with 8:19 remaining in the first half. He finished the game with two points on 1 of 2 shooting.

"We went harder Thursday, and if he responded to that one well, which he did, he was able to go all today. Now today's very short, day before a game, but he was able to participate fully today," Oats said. "As long as tomorrow he's still in a great place, because everyday is a new check up, then I think as long as I get great feedback tomorrow I think he's full go."

Alabama (20-10, 12-5 in the SEC) will wrap up its regular season against Arkansas (14-15, 5-11) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will serve as Senior Day for the Crimson Tide.