Nate Oats provides injury update Alabama guard on Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Alabama lost in the championship game of the Players Era Festival on Saturday. The Crimson Tide fell 83-81 to Oregon in a nail-biter and also suffered a hit to its personnel in the defeat.

The Tide lost starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. less than two minutes into the second half of Saturday’s contest. Wrightsell suffered a non-contact injury after he slipped and landed awkwardly attempting to chase a rebound. He was shown on the TNT broadcast being unable to put any weight on his left leg and was taken back to the locker room.

Wrightsell did not return to the game and was shown on the sideline in a hoodie. After the game, Alabama coach Nate Oats confirmed that Wrightsell suffered a lower leg injury and said the fifth-year guard will be re-evaluated when the team arrives back in Tuscaloosa.

“They’re concerned about his Achilles, which obviously wouldn’t be good,” Oats told reporters after the game. “They’re gonna get him evaluated once we get back. They’ll get an MRI and see what we got going. So, keeping our fingers crossed there.”

Alabama is already without transfer guard Chris Youngblood, who is expected to return in mid-December after suffering a leg injury during the offseason. A long-term injury for Wrightsell would leave the Tide especially thin in its guard rotation until Youngblood’s return. Wrightsell is averaging 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

Alabama will next face No. 12 North Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday inside the Dean E. Smith Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.