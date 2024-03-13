



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 19 Alabama basketball is hoping to be at full strength by the time it opens up play in the SEC tournament on Friday. Right now, the Crimson Tide is still waiting on whether or not that will be the case.

Following Wednesday’s practice, head coach Nate Oats provided an update on Rylan Griffen (calf strain), who sat out the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas over the weekend.

“Rylan has not gone live yet, but he’s doing more and more basketball activity every day,” Oats said. “So we’re hopeful he could possibly play Friday. We’ll put him through more stuff tomorrow, and we’ll see how he responds. It will be a game-time decision.”

Griffen injured his leg after colliding with Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard during the second half of Alabama’s loss to the Gators in Gainesville on March 5.

Last week, Oats said that Griffen’s MRI results were “a lot better than what we had feared they might be,” while stating the guard would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Griffen has started 28 of his 30 appearances for Alabama this season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Alabama (21-10, 13-5 in the SEC) earned the No. 3 seed in this year’s SEC tournament, securing it a double-bye. The Crimson Tide will face the winner of No. 6 seed Florida against either No. 11 seed Georgia and No. 14 seed Missouri. Alabama’s Friday tipoff will take place 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. CT game that night.