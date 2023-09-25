Two of Alabama basketball’s offseason additions are on the mend as the team opened up practice Monday. Following the Crimson Tide’s first preseason workout, head coach Nate Oats provided injury updates on Rivals100 signee Mouhamed Dioubate and West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague, stating both players are roughly a month away from returning to full health.

Dioubate had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in June. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward signed with Alabama as the No. 78 overall player in this year’s class,

“He’s coming. He’s no longer in a brace. He’s doing basketball skill-level [moves]. He’s still not doing anything live, but he’s able to pass, dribble, shoot, do some of that stuff.”

Wague transferred to Alabama from West Virginia in July. Last season, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over 10.7 minutes per game in 28 appearances. He shot 74.2% from the floor and 53.3% from the free-throw line. While his transition to the Crimson Tide has been slowed due to a foot injury, the junior big man has been progressing well in recent weeks.

“He had a procedure done on his foot, so he was in a boot for a while,” Oats said. “He’s out of the boot. Same thing [as with Dioubate], he’s able to do some ball-handling, shooting and all that, but nothing live yet.

“Hopefully within another month or so, give or take a little bit, we’ll have both those guys back and it will add to our frontcourt depth which we need right now.”

In addition to Dioubate and Wague, Oats said Jarin Stevenson also dealt with an injury after joining the team over the summer. Stevenson, who will turn 18 in October, was the No. 27 overall player in the 2024 class before reclassifying and entering college early. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward averaged 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his junior season at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, N.C.

“He wasn’t able to get in live stuff immediately, and he didn’t get here until the second half of summer,” Oats said. “He’s only been going live really since we got back in the fall, kinda after Labor Day for about a month. He’s been great though.”

Alabama will open its season on Nov. 6 when it hosts Moorehead State inside Coleman Coliseum.