TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During those tense times in games, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats finds himself reciting the same phrase.

“Just coach your team,” he mutters to himself while walking out of the locker room.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley keeps those words on his wrist. Oats learned that while coaching under Hurley’s brother, Bobby, at Buffalo.

“Just coach your team.”

Sounds simple enough. However, a missed call here, a questionable decision there, and that calming mantra is quickly drowned out by frustration.

Oats will be the first one to tell you that.

“All the way back to my high school days, I think I’ve been a little — probably more than a little — probably a lot more intense,” Oats said. “Just kind of the intensity of the game gets directed to different areas. Officials tend to make some calls you don’t agree with sometimes.”

Roughly two-thirds of the way through his fifth season at Alabama, Oats has already been whistled for 23 technical fouls. The latest of those came over the weekend when he was T’ed up after arguing a foul on Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr following a series of disputable decisions that went LSU’s way.

“I didn’t like the calls that preceded it,” Oats said when asked about the technical after the game. “I thought we got one call on one end and then another call on the other end.”

Oats admitted that his personal view of the fouls might be wrong. Then again, that doesn’t always matter anyway.

Following this weekend’s technical, LSU guard Jordan Wright made 1 of his 2 ensuring throws to cut Alabama’s lead to 41-39 with 3:13 to play in the half. However, the call stirred up the Coleman Coliseum crowd and rallied the Tide’s players behind their head coach, prompting a 9-2 Alabama run.

When asked again Tuesday about his growing list of technical fouls, Oats admitted that there’s occasionally some method behind his meltdowns.

“I will say sometimes there’s an intensity level that needs to be brought to the game,” Oats said. “If you come at the guys, sometimes they don’t handle it as well, so you take the intensity and direct it elsewhere. Sometimes I’m just really upset about a call. Sometimes I’m trying to make a point. Sometimes I just make bad decisions.”

There have been times when Oats’ courtside outbursts have cost the Tide. During the 2021-22 season, Alabama led Iona, 46-39, with 11:11 remaining when Oats was handed a techncal for throwing a water bottle following an out-of-bounds call. The tirade ended up contributing to an Iona run as the Gaels tied the game less than two minutes later before eventually pulling out a 72-68 win.

“Sometimes I need to just shut my mouth,” Oats said Tuesday. “So we’ll try to get our guys inspired without getting Ts because you do hand the other team two free points usually. Being an analytics guy, it’s not usually a good move to hand two points to the other team.”

Oats has a point regarding the freebies. Following his 22 technical fouls, opposing teams have made 41 of their 44 free-throw attempts. Then again, the ends have tended to justify the means. Alabama has a 17-4 record in the 21 games where Oats has drawn a technical.

“You know what, we should probably get more techs then,” Oats said Tuesday upon hearing the record.

Two of Oats’ technical fouls came during an 80-75 win over Mississippi State in 2022. The second of which saw him ejected with 8:37 to play.

“This issue with that one was his boss was in the crowd and I looked at his boss a couple of times,” Oats said. “That doesn’t go over very well. So now if there’s a director of officials in the crowd I don’t usually try to reference.”

Tuesday, Oats said he’s recently spoken with Terry Oglesby, the referee who ejected him during that game, stating the two are now in “a much better place” with one another.

That’s a start, but don’t expect the free-spirited head coach to stop speaking his mind on the sideline moving forward. Sometimes it’s just too easy.

Oats couldn’t help himself during Alabama’s loss to Purdue earlier this season. With NCAA’s national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating, Chris Rastatter, sitting in the front row, Oats was T’ed for popping off after a few calls didn’t go the Crimson Tide’s way.

“Sometimes I don’t have a filter,” Oats said. “I’m going to let you know when I don’t agree with a call. Sometimes I need to work on picking my points. I think sometimes it goes a lot better when you’re not making a point on every call you disagree with.”

Oats said he actually doesn’t enjoy arguing with officials, stating, “I respect most of the referees.” As always, his first focus is coaching his team.

Still, don't expect him to hold his tongue when the time comes to speak up.

“I’m not going to say all my technicals are productive ones, because I didn’t want them all,” Oats said. “But, 17-4, right? Some of them got the point across.”