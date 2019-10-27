Sunday, Oats said he was not taken back by the denial and stated he still expects the sophomore point guard to play for the Crimson Tide this season.

Friday the team learned that the NCAA denied an eligibility waiver that would have allowed Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly to play for Alabama without sitting out a year. The university responded by stating it planned to appeal the decision.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Oats said. “Disappointed, maybe but there is an appeals process and we had a feeling that’s where we were going to win it anyway.”

Quinerly is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 31 player overall in the 2018 class. He originally committed to Arizona out of high school but ended up at Villanova after he was involved in an FBI probe and accused of taking money from former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson. The accusations against Quinerly were dropped in June after Richardson’s lawyer said Quinerly nor his family were paid.

“His case is so different, what he’s gone through, nobody knows where you check the box on,” Oats said. “JQ’s attitude has been great and his parents were obviously disappointed with everything they’ve been through. They want to see him play but I think he’s handling it well and we’re going all the way through with it.”

“We’re planning to win the appeal and we’re still planning on him playing next Tuesday but we have to go through the appeal and see if we can’t get it won through the appeals process.”

Alabama will open up its regular season on Nov. 5 when it hosts Penn at 7 p.m. inside of Coleman Coliseum.