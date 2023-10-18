TideIllustrated

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats gave an update on his squad's health at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, with the Crimson Tide’s first regular season game less than 20 days away.

Alabama heads into the 2023/24 campaign with a refreshed roster. The Crimson Tide added several players in the transfer portal including West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague, who has been sidelined with a foot injury.

“Came with an injury from West Virginia, so we haven't been able to have him out there in live drills yet,” Oats said.

Oats added that he’s hopeful that Wague will be ready to go by the start of the season, and that Wague, along with Nick Pringle, will help fill Charles Bediako’s vacant role at center.

Oats also provided an update on freshman forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star, Class of 2023 forward had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in June, which he appears to still be recovering from.

“Dioubate has been able to participate in some live things in practice,” Oats said. “He's still not going up and down live scrimmage. But he's close.”

Oats also said Cal. State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has dealt with a few knocks since joining the Crimson Tide. Oats estimated that because of the way Wrightsell plays, he’s picked up three minor injuries at various points since his arrival.

“He's a guy that plays so hard and so physically,” Oats said. “He's a tough, physical guard. He doesn't shy away from anything. He kind of puts himself in there to get some nicks and bruises here and there.”

Oats added that he expects Writsell to be available for Alabama’s closed scrimmage and its exhibition matchup against Wake Forest on Oct. 29.

The Crimson Tide begins its season against Morehead State on Nov. 6 at Coleman Coliseum.