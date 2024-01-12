Nick Saban's legacy wasn't the only thing Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was asked about Friday. Oats also gave an update on Crimson Tide center Mohamed Wague ahead of Alabama's clash against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Wague missed Alabama's second game of SEC play against South Carolina with a foot injury. Oats said Friday that Wague will be a game-time decision as Alabama prepares for a difficult test in the paint against the Bulldogs.

"Mo has not practiced yet," Oats said. "We've got a shootaround tonight over at [Humphrey Coliseum] so we're gonna see how [his foot] responds to that."

After the South Carolina game, Oats said Wague reaggravated an injury in his right foot that he had surgery on during the offseason and would be evaluated on a “week-to-week” basis.

The Crimson Tide faces the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.