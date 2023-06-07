Almost two months after adding Ryan Pannone to his staff, Alabama basketball head coach announced the move Wednesday through a release from the university. Pannone will join Austin Claunch as Oats’ second assistant coach.

"Over my last four years at Alabama, I have gotten to know Ryan through his work with the Pelicans organization. He is one of the brightest minds in the game of basketball and a relentless worker,” Oats said in the release. “Ryan brings a wealth of Xs and Os experience to Tuscaloosa from his time coaching in the NBA, G League, and overseas. He is recognized as a top recruiter and a leader in player development, both crucial to the long and short-term success of our program. We are excited Ryan is on board working with our student-athletes. Not only is he a fantastic coach, but he is an even better person and a proven mentor of young men. I am sure Ryan and his family will become a valued part of the Tuscaloosa community.”

Pannone, a former assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, was previously the inaugural coach of the team's G-League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron when the team relocated in 2021. The 38-year-old spent time in China, Germany, Isreal and Slovakia serving as an assistant coach. He won the 2017 Israeli League championship and then two years later won the Israeli State Cup. Pannone began his career at Wallace State (Ala.) Community College in 2011 before becoming an assistant coach for the Foshan Long Lions in China.

“I am extremely honored to join The University of Alabama and Coach Oats’ staff,” Pannone said. “The chance to join a legendary school with a basketball program that is among the best in the country is a privilege. Coach Oats leads a team that competes with NBA-style ball and runs NBA sets, so to have the opportunity to leverage my NBA experience to mentor and raise up student-athletes was a rare and rewarding offer I couldn’t pass up.”