Nate Oats discusses challenge of stopping Kentucky's high-scoring offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The numbers say the way to take down No. 8 Kentucky is by holding it under 70 points. The Wildcats (14-3, 3-1) are 0-3 in games where they have failed to reach the 70-point mark with losses at Clemson (70-66) and Georgia (82-69) as well as a neutral-site defeat to Ohio State (85-65).

That sounds simple enough, but limiting the ’Cats offense is easier said than done.

According to KenPom, Kentucky ranks second nationally averaging 124.5 points per 100 offensive possessions. The Wildcats have hit the 100-point plateau five times this season and rank third nationally with 88.7 points per game.

First-year head coach Mark Pope has assembled a roster that includes seven players who have scored 1,000 points or more throughout their college careers. This season, Kentucky has five players who average double-digit scoring — Otega Oweh (15.4 ppg), Lamont Butler (13.4 ppg.), Jaxson Robinson (13.1 ppg), Andrew Carr (11.4 ppg) and Koby Brea (11.3 ppg) — while Amari Williams is just below the mark with 9.8 points per game.

That’s going to be a lot for No. 4 Alabama to handle when it travels to Rupp Arena this weekend.

“They’ve got 3-point shooters spacing the floor,” Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said of Kentucky. “They’ve got bigs that can handle and pass, know how to make plays. … They’re good. They’ve got a lot of good players, and we’re going to have to play well.”

Ideally, Oats would like to stick to the proven formula of holding Kentucky under 70 points. That might be a big ask during a Saturday tip in front of Big Blue Nation. The Wildcats are 10-0 at home this season and have won their last 14 games inside Rupp Arena, dating back to an 89-95 defeat to Gonzaga last February.

When asked Friday, Oats said he’s looked at what Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia did to limit Kentucky in their three losses. However, it won’t be as simple as just trying to replicate those game plans.

“Some of the losses, they didn’t look like they were quite in tune,” Oats said of Kentucky. “Some teams may have been a little bit more physical with them and got them out of rhythm on that. Sometimes they just missed shots, to be honest with you. Sometimes that’s what happens in basketball when you take as many 3s as they do and as we do.”

Kentucky shot a combined 22.9% (17 of 74) from 3 during its three losses. That’s quite a step down from the Wildcats’ season average of 36.5% from beyond the arc. To make matters worse for Oats, the ’Cats are up to 37.8% from deep inside of Rupp this season.

That being said, Alabama should have the capability to slow down Kentucky. According to KenPom, the Crimson Tide ranks No. 33 in defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 97 points per 100 possessions. The Tide also ranks 14th nationally, holding opponents to 28.4% from beyond the arc.

Oats believes his team has what it takes to hang with Kentucky, but it’s going to take a better effort than what Alabama showed in its 74-64 defeat to No. 21 Ole Miss last time out.

“I don’t think we can plan on them missing shots,” Oats said. “We’re going to have to cause them to miss. We’re going to have to force them to turn the ball over. We’re going to have to bring some intensity to the game that I don’t think we had on Tuesday.”

Alabama (14-3, 3-1) and Kentucky (14-3, 3-1) are set to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Rupp Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.