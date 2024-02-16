Alabama basketball prides itself on scoring and it can do just that from anywhere on the floor. Though the offense is primarily praised on its ability to contribute from beyond the arc and inside the paint, head coach Nate Oats’ squad can also make teams pay from the charity stripe.

Currently, the Crimson Tide are ranked fifth in the country in free throw percentage, shooting 79.5% from the stripe which is the highest percentage under Oats in his career at Alabama.

“When I got here, one of the things everybody asked me about was how are you going to fix the free throw shooting,” Oats said. “Well, the best way to fix the free throw shooting is to recruit some shooters.”

Since the 2019-2020 season, Oats has seen the team’s free throw rate go from 69.3% to nearly 80% in his five seasons as head coach. With offense being a major factor of the Wisconsin native’s offense, Oats had his work cut out when he arrived on the scene.

After several talented guards came through the program and carried the load of free throws, the bigs were a consistent detriment to the team’s percentage at the line. This season, however, the addition of Grant Nelson has been a positive contributor to Alabama’s success at the stripe.

“Grant was over 90% about halfway through the year,” Oats said. “He’s dropped off a little bit here lately, but to still be at mid-80s for one of your bigs, your starting centers essentially with how we’re playing him now is huge.”

With seven games remaining in the regular season, Nelson is still shooting 85% from the line and has the fourth highest percentage on the team.

While Nelson is a strong representative of the big men on the roster in terms of free throw shooting, the other bigs are still looking to improve their shot. Right now, Mo Dioubate and Nick Pringle are shooting below 50% from the line, which limits their ability to add more points on the board due to their physical play inside.

“If we could get Dioubate to make free throws, we could get up to number one,” Oats said. “That’s the project right now. We got to get Nick and Mo making their free throws up higher like everybody else.”

Out of the current small-ball starting lineup, all five are shooting above 80% from the line. Their free throw success is a major contributor to the Crimson Tide’s offense which ranks first in the country, averaging 90.3 points per game.

“Between Wrightsell, Nelson, Sears, Estrada, and Rylan Griffen, we’ve got a lot of good free throw shooters,” Oats said. “I didn’t realize we were fifth in the country in free throw percentage.”

No. 15 Alabama will return back home after a long six day break from conference play as the Crimson Tide will host the Texas A&M Aggies inside Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 17 at 11:00 a.m. CT.