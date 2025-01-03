Nate Oats discusses Alabama’s biggest improvement areas ahead of SEC play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a 13-game nonconference stretch, Alabama basketball will begin Southeastern Conference play Saturday. The Crimson Tide (11-2) will face Oklahoma in its first test in what is shaping up to be a gauntlet SEC.

Coach Nate Oats has plenty to evaluate from his side’s non-conference performances and identified a few points of emphasis ahead of the Tide’s first SEC game. Though the Tide is in a comfortable position after its 11-2 start, it has had its share of struggles. As it rolls into SEC play, the biggest area of improvement for Alabama in Oats’ eyes is on the defensive end.

“Our defense isn’t where it needs to be,” Oats said. “I think guys taking some individual pride on defense, keeping guys out of the lane. I think our rim protection could stand to get a little bit better still. So we need [Clifford Omoruyi, Grant [Nelson], Aiden [Sherrell] to do a better job there.”

As Alabama trims down its rotation, Oats is hoping Omoruyi can improve his output and time spent on the court to increase Alabama’s rim protection. The Rutgers transfer is playing 18.7 minutes per game, the fewest since his freshman season. While he does lead Alabama with 1.2 blocks per game, that tally is also Omoruyi’s worst output since his first season in college.

Oats doesn’t expect Omoruyi to have the best fitness on the roster, but he does want to see the Tide’s high-profile center increase his output, especially on defense against the elite post-play in the SEC. Should Omoruyi make the leap, improvement in Alabama’s defensive metrics should follow.

“I think he’s figuring the pace out a little better,” Oats said. “Mentally, he’s able to process a little quicker than he was earlier just because he wasn’t used to playing this pace, and then conditioning-wise, he may be a guy that just places a lot more shorter stints. He’s in and out a little more just to kind of keep him fresh, but I hope his minutes go up because we need him to start to dominate the interior for us when were into league play.”