Alabama basketball’s coaching staff is once again complete. The Crimson Tide announced its third new assistant of the offseason Monday with the hiring of Preston Murphy. The former Creighton assistant will provide on-court coaching and on-campus recruiting support.

Murphy joins Austin Claunch and Ryan Pannone on Alabama’s revamped staff. That trio replaces Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern) and Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State), who all left for head coaching jobs after spending the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

“I’m pleased to be completing our basketball staff with the addition of Coach Murphy. He was a highly sought-after candidate, and we were fortunate he was most interested in joining our program,” said Oats. “I have known Preston for a long time, and I am excited about the many ways he can add tremendous value to what we do. I am always impressed with his energy, his humility, and his basketball acumen. His insight, experience and ability to connect with student-athletes will be a significant advantage for us. Additionally, Preston is a great person who is highly-regarded throughout the college basketball community. We have every expectation his hire will contribute to the continued success and high benchmarks of Alabama basketball.”

Murphy spent the past two seasons serving out an NCAA show cause that expired on June 21. The penalty came after a federal indictment in March 2019 accused him of accepting a $6,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent in a meeting with business manager Christian Dawkins. Murphy hasn’t coached at the college level since.

Murphy spent four years as an assistant coach at Creighton, helping the Bluejays win 86 games and make the NCAA Tournament twice. Prior to Creighton, he served several years in a variety of assistant coaching roles with Boston College and his alma mater, Rhode Island. From 2006-10, he was the men’s basketball program director for Boston College.

"It's a privilege to join Alabama Athletics and become a part of the great Crimson Tide tradition – it's an honor I will work every day to deserve," Murphy said. "I appreciate the trust Coach Oats, Greg Byrne and the University have put in me, and I look forward to serving this institution and adding to its long history of success."

Murphy played four years for the University of Rhode Island, scoring 1,218 points for the Rams and going to four consecutive postseasons. He graduated from URI with a B.S. in finance in 1999. After college layed professionally three seasons in Belgium and Holland. In 2002, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the Southern California Summer Pro League and had one season with the Magic Johnson All-Stars.