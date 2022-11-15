TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nate Oats knew Jaden Bradley was going to be good, but just how productive he was going to be as a true freshman was still unknown.

Sure he was a four-star prospect and Rivals100 guard, but success in high school, even at IMG Academy, doesn't always translate to college ball.

However, all Oats needed to see were the two preseason scrimmages and two regular season games to not only confirm to fans what he and his staff saw on his high school film, but also what roles he excelled at early in the season. Oats even gave Bradley an NBA comparison which he shared with reporters on Monday.

"I kind of compare him to Marcus Smart. He just makes all of the winning plays," Oats said. "He's tough, gritty, a competitor and a winner. That's why he was highly rated as a recruit."

Oats made the comparison despite Bradley missing six months with a foot injury. Bradley's injury kept him off the floor which didn't allow him to gel with his new teammates.

Despite the missed time, Bradley played well in his first two games in crimson and white averaging 10.5 points and three assists per game. While Bradley appreciated the comparison, the guard said the resemblance correlates with his current role with the Crimson Tide.

"(Oats) has just been talking to me about how Marcus Smart is not the main scorer for the Boston Celtics," Bradley said. "But he has a big impact on the game defensively and on offense, he can still score. I'm just trying to take bits and pieces from his game and add it to mine."

Bradley said he takes a lot from Chris Paul and is impressed with his IQ and how he gets others teammates involved. Both aspects are something Oats noticed in Bradley's game even with him missing time at the beginning of the season.

"He's getting more comfortable in the offense," Oats said. "He's starting to figure out his teammates how to set them up better and it's a big part of what he does is make his teammates better. He's figuring out where all the different guys want the ball, where they like getting their passes, you know where he can hit Charles (Bediako) on a roll or (Nick) Pringle on a roll."

Oats noted that while he isn't a freak athlete or an unbelievable shooter, he's consistent in all areas of the game, hence the comparison to Smart.

Against Liberty, Bradley showcased all aspects of his game from shooting and playmaking to his stingy defense. The guard matched up against Darius McGhee when Nimari Burnett was taken out of the game.

Along with Brunett Alabama was able to slow McGhee as he scored just eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, despite averaging more than 24 points per game last season.

While he was able to score 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting, it didn't take away from his defensive effort. It's a part of his game that he continues to work on so he can contribute whenever he can.

"I'm just trying to find ways to affect the game," Bradley said. "We got a lot of guys that can score it and do other things. I'm just trying to find stuff that keeps me on the court that day. It's something to take pride in."