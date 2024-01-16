During the brief altercation, Oats got in the middle of an official and Shaw, lightly shoving the forward away before pointing for him to return to the Missouri bench. That action drew a larger cheer from the home crowd but did not result in a foul on Oats.

The off-court antics began with 7:34 left in the first half after a tie-up between Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II and Alabama guard Aaron Estrada in front of the Crimson Tide’s bench. After the two separated Alabama head coach Nate Oats got off the bench to move Missouri forward Aidan Shaw away from his players.

However, the incident everyone is talking about is a shove from Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Things got chippy in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. Alabama basketball’s 93-75 win over Missouri came complete with a few heated moments and some jarring back and forth from both teams.

Before beginning his postgame press conference, Oats addressed the situation, stating that he apologized to both Shaw and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates following the game.

Gates confirmed Oats’ apology but questioned why a foul was not called by the official.

“If that was players in a huddle with a hand on an opponent, what would take place?” Gates asked during his postgame press conference. “It would be an automatic technical foul, right? I thought I saw two referees in the huddle. It wasn’t a technical foul. But that’s the question I would pose. If it was players making hand contact, what would take place?”

When asked about the chippy nature of the game, Gates also pointed out that Missouri did not shoot a free throw in the first half. Meanwhile, Alabama went to the line six times before the break, hitting five of its free-throw attempts.

A technical foul was called later in the game as Alabama forward Grant Nelson was whistled for something he said to Robinson after blocking his shot with 13:44 remaining. Missouri’s Sean East II was then awarded two free throws and hit both of them.

“It’s just two teams going after it,” Oats said of the game’s chippy nature. “We’ve got to do a better job. I mean Grant’s technical, that’s not even Grant. If you know Grant, he’s not a trash-talker. He’s one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet in your whole life."

“I think the game just gets raised. I’m not opposed to the intensity level getting raised. I think it’s great, we just gotta from the head coach down maintain our composure when the intensity gets raised.”

The action didn’t stop there either. With 5:22 remaining the referees award a double technical on Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Missouri guard Noah Carter following a verbal exchange between the two players. The conflict between Wrightsell and Carter occurred following a foul on Estrada.

When asked about the game’s heated moments, Oats pointed out that Missouri (8-9, 0-4 in the SEC) is a program with a lot of pride that is struggling with a slow start to the season.

“I mean, they were good last year,” Oats said. “They came in 0-3. They’re probably better than 0-3. They’re fighting, scrapping clawing. Those players that go there, start 0-4, Coach Gates, who’s used to winning, I’m sure that there was an edge about them to where they needed a win.

“But we’re trying to win the league, and we needed a win. You can’t win the league if you don’t protect your home court.”

Alabama (12-5, 4-0) has now won six straight games. Tuesday’s win also gave the Crimson Tide a half-game lead atop the SEC standings with the win, as No. 13 Auburn (14-2, 3-0) is the only other unbeaten team in conference play.

Still, Alabama has an edge about itself as well this season. Tuesday, Oats attributed that to his team’s five losses in non-conference play which has resulted in a lack of national media attention.

“Nobody is really paying attention to us, which is great. They shouldn’t be,” Oats said. “We don’t have enough quality wins for anybody nationally to be paying attention to us. I think after being No. 1 in the country last year — you know we’ve got nine new players. I think a lot of these guys came in with the expectation we’re going to be a top-five team, top-10 team, and we’re not. And we don’t deserve to be. We’ve got to rattle off a bunch of wins before anybody gives us any kind of respect.”

Alabama will get a chance to add a quality win to its roster this weekend as it travels to No. 6 Tennessee for a 1 p.m. CT tipoff on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.